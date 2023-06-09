SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 20,788.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $228.98 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $218.61 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.46.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

