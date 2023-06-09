Bokf Na Lowers Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $73.04.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

