Bokf Na Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bokf Na increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

HUM opened at $509.67 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.70 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.62 and a 200-day moving average of $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.