Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $65.20 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

