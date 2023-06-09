Bokf Na Sells 65,305 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,305 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.95 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

