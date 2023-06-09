Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE INGR opened at $106.43 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,911 shares of company stock valued at $842,490. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

