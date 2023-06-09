Bokf Na Sells 39 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 60,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 46,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $389.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

