Bokf Na Sells 1,591 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bokf Na cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

GLD opened at $182.54 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

