Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.