Head to Head Analysis: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) vs. Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) and Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Freedom Acquisition I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 21.19% 20.08% 15.20% Freedom Acquisition I N/A -31.14% 1.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Freedom Acquisition I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Freedom Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Freedom Acquisition I.

99.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Freedom Acquisition I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.50 billion 2.18 $433.55 million $3.60 16.09 Freedom Acquisition I N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Acquisition I.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Freedom Acquisition I on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment is affected by the industry’s internal cyclical and seasonal dynamics in addition to broader macroeconomic factors that can positively or negatively affect company financial performance. The APS segment is more directly tied to semiconductor unit consumption rather than capacity requirements and production capability improvements. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

About Freedom Acquisition I

(Get Rating)

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.