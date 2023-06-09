Bokf Na Has $1.98 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

