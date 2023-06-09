Bokf Na Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bokf Na increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

TRV opened at $174.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

