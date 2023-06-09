Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 534,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,547,000 after purchasing an additional 488,510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 114,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

CTSH opened at $62.30 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

