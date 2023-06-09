Suzanne Ildstad Sells 7,841 Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $19,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,782,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,697.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $40,225.28.

On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $35,259.40.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $46,986.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $213,509.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $21,498.16.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

