Bokf Na Sells 3,712 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,310,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,733,000 after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,855,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,980,000 after buying an additional 81,151 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

