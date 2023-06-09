Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,467,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VGIT stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

