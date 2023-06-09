iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

