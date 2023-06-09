Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

