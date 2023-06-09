Bokf Na Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after buying an additional 534,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,544,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

