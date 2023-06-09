Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bokf Na cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after buying an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $27,153,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

