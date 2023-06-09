iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,884,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after buying an additional 449,401 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $110.50 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.30.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.