Bokf Na Sells 79 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.69 and a 200-day moving average of $285.46. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.