Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TLT opened at $102.06 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.