Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 117 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $115.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

