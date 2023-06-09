Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $601.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.