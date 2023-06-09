iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

