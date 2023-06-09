Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,706 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

