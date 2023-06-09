American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,369.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 139,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,070 shares of company stock worth $2,737,912. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

