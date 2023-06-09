60,000 Shares in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Omaha

In other news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $228,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,311,870.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $228,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,311,870.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Joseph Keating bought 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,672 shares of company stock worth $262,685. Company insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of BOC opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.