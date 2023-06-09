Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.50 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

