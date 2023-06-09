Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 2,048 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 226,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,521,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,327,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

