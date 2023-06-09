Bokf Na Raises Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.38% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CRMT opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $619.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.41. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.93 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.