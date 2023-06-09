Bokf Na Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $59.19 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

