Bokf Na Purchases 4,535 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

