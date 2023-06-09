Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 363 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

