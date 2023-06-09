Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,606 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 323.6% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of TACK opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.