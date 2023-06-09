The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Position Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in 3D Printing ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

3D Printing ETF Stock Performance

3D Printing ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The 3D Printing ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $177.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Get 3D Printing ETF alerts:

3D Printing ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.