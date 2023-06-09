Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 708,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

