Gregory L. Zink Buys 1,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Zink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $15,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $357,238.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewtekOne Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWT. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley began coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

