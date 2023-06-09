Rt Hon Simon English Purchases 375 Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Rating) insider Rt Hon Simon English bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$48.93 ($32.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,348.00 ($12,150.99).

Rt Hon Simon English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Rt Hon Simon English 85 shares of Wesfarmers stock.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.

