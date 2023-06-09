Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 6,191 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $12,939.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 517,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,944.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.20 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). OppFi had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,300,000,000. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in OppFi by 5.1% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in OppFi in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

