Adam H. Stedham Acquires 10,000 Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) Director Adam H. Stedham bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,821.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VerifyMe Price Performance
Shares of VRME stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.81.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 58.16%. Analysts expect that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products.
