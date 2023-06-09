Adam H. Stedham Acquires 10,000 Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) Director Adam H. Stedham bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,821.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VerifyMe Price Performance

Shares of VRME stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 58.16%. Analysts expect that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

VerifyMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.