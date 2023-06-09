Jeanne M. Lyons Sells 1,000 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 1,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $14,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $35,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ GENC opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GENC. StockNews.com lowered Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
