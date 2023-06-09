Jeanne M. Lyons Sells 1,000 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 1,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $14,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $35,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GENC opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GENC. StockNews.com lowered Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Articles

