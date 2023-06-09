Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Buys 6,499 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 511,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
OppFi Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE OPFI opened at $2.20 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.92 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
