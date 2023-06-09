Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Buys 6,499 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 511,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OppFi Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE OPFI opened at $2.20 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.92 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,300,000,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of OppFi by 5.1% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

