Colgate-Palmolive Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

