Ossiam Acquires 1,685 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

