Ossiam Sells 24,390 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 481,427 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

