Ossiam Invests $290,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 8,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,044,000 after buying an additional 93,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after buying an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

