Ossiam Sells 1,096 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,295.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,441.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,469.45.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

