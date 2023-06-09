Ossiam Has $314,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ossiam decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $33.06 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

